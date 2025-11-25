Prince William hits Porth Eirias for hugs and Welsh cakes

Prince William has landed the sandy shores of North Wales on Tuesday to greet throngs of excited well wishers and even dish out a royal hug along the way.

The Prince of Wales joined members of the Marine Conservation Society’s Youth Ocean Network for a breezy beach walk at Porth Eirias, chatting with the young environmental champions who are working to boost youth engagement in protecting the UK’s seas.

Crowds gathered along the promenade to catch a glimpse, including Angela Jones of Conwy, the delighted elderly lady who received a warm royal embrace, instantly becoming the day’s most envied beachgoer.

The Marine Conservation Society’s Youth Ocean Network is a group of 13- to 25 year olds who are as passionate about saving the seas as he is about championing them.

The young environmentalists, hailing from both coastal towns and far inland, spoke to the Prince about their mission to bring more young people into marine conservation across the UK.

William listened intently, clearly enjoying the salty air and youthful energy far more than any stuffy briefing room.

And because no Welsh welcome is complete without a touch of sweetness, Anglesey local Michelle Watkinson came armed with the perfect gifts. Welsh cakes for the Prince and a festive Welsh Christmas book for George, Charlotte and Louis.