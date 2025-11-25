Prince William, Kate Middleton forced to visit US after King Charles

Princess Kate and William are gearing up for a transatlantic adventure next year as the United States celebrates its 250th birthday.

According to Page Six, the Prince and Princess of Wales will join the July festivities, with hopes that all senior royals will make the trip.

“This is going to be a huge year for both the US and the UK,” one insider said.

The milestone bash doesn’t stop with the Waleses. King Charles and Queen Camilla are reportedly planning their own stateside visit in 2026, with an invitation from former President Donald Trump on the table.

Talks include a potential stop at the White House in late April, according to The Sun.

Earlier this year, Presidents 45 and 47 signed an executive order establishing Task Force 250, aiming to orchestrate a grand celebration worthy of the country’s milestone birthday.

A trip by the British royals would also set the stage for a reunion with the Trumps, less than a year after the former president and first lady made a historic second state visit to the UK.

During that visit, President Trump couldn’t help but compliment the Princess of Wales multiple times.

“You’re beautiful, so beautiful,” he told Catherine as she and Prince William greeted the couple at Windsor Castle.

Melania and I are delighted to visit again with Prince William and to see Her Royal Highness, Princess Catherine. So radiant and so healthy, so beautiful. It's really a great honor. Thank you.”