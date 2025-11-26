Bill Skarsgård faces fears again as Pennywise in ‘It: Welcome to Derry'

Bill Skarsgård returned as the terrifying Pennywise in HBO’s prequel series It: Welcome to Derry, which premiered on 26 October 2025.



The actor’s transformation into the infamous clown received massive attention for its chilling and horrific effect.

On set, Skarsgård went through hours of makeup and transformations to bring the iconic horrifying character Pennywise fully to life once again, impressing cast and crew.

Fans said that his first appearance in costume caused major genuine shock, with his height, bloodstained teeth and haunting presence leaving a lasting impression.

However, the creative team aimed for a “less-is-more” approach, showing Pennywise to heighten fear.

And when he appeared, Skarsgård’s slow, deliberate movements and unnerving calm made the character more eerie than before.

This season focused on exploring new sides of Pennywise’s origin while keeping the darkness that made the character iconic.

Moreover, the actor said that returning to the role felt like revisiting something familiar but twisted.

He had to relearn how Pennywise thinks and moves, not just how he looks. This version was more unpredictable and relied on creeping clown rather than jump scares.

For the unversed, the series set records for HBO, drawing 5.7 million viewers in the first three days.

Social media buzz exploded, with memes, fan theories and the hashtag #PennywiseReturns trending worldwide.

Furthermore, all the critics praised the transformation and the show’s bold vision, though some wondered if it could surpass the movies’ original value.

Despite debate, audiences agreed Bill’s stunning performance was te central to the show’s success as his haunting role and fresh approach made It: Welcome to Derry one of HBO’s most talked-about releases.