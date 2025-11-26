Andy Cohen flexes 'gorgeous feet' on live television

Andy Cohen on ‘Today with Jenna & Friends’

Andy Cohen brought an unexpected moment of fun to morning television when he confidently showed off what he proudly called his “beautiful” feet during the Tuesday, Nov. 25 episode of Today with Jenna & Friends.

The 57-year-old Bravo star didn’t hesitate when co-host Jenna Bush Hager asked if he would go barefoot right there on set, and he fully committed.

The conversation began casually as the two discussed whether it’s acceptable to go barefoot at work.

Cohen joked that he loves to “let my dogs out” and let them “bark,” which immediately caught Bush Hager’s attention.

When she asked if he’d ever ditch socks entirely, Cohen didn’t miss a beat: “Sure, I have beautiful feet.”

He even went on to say his feet are “legendarily” attractive, although he laughed off any suggestion of having an OnlyFans dedicated to them.

Bush Hager, who was celebrating her 44th birthday on air, pushed the moment further by asking to see them.

After learning that Cohen only gets pedicures “occasionally,” she teased, “You just have naturally beautiful feet? Show them to us.”

When Cohen started removing his shoe, she let out a surprised gasp, joking that it felt like a “birthday present.”

Cohen then lifted his leg and revealed his bare foot to the camera.

Bush Hager couldn’t help but comment on his flexibility, and Cohen agreed, admiring his own foot as he declared, “Those are nice feet.”

Bush Hager backed him up, admitting they really were “nice.”

Knowing exactly what corners of the internet might latch onto the moment, Cohen laughed, “There you go, you know what, foot fetishists watching the Today show, you’re welcome!”

Bush Hager was still trying to process it all, saying she couldn’t believe he actually did it.

The show later shared the viral clip on Instagram with a playful caption: “We’re sorry for what corners of the internet this may land on, @bravoandy.”

Cohen is filling in as celebrity co-host throughout the week, and the episode was already emotional for Bush Hager.

She had been surprised earlier when her former full-time co-host, Hoda Kotb, walked onto the set for a birthday reunion. “I cannot believe you are here!” Bush Hager said as she hugged her.

With live TV already full of surprises, Cohen’s spontaneous foot reveal added another lighthearted moment, and definitely one the internet won’t forget anytime soon.