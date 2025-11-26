‘Dancing With the Stars': Zac Efron absent from brother Dylan's finale

Robert Irwin, Whitney Carson won ‘DWTS’ season 34 finale

Dancing With the Stars finalist Dylan Efron stepped into the spotlight during the season 34 finale, but his brother Zac Efron was missed.

The Traitors star gave stunning performances with his partner pro dancer Daniella Karagach on the ABC’s dance competition show Tuesday, November 25.

The 33-year-old and 32-year-old delivered three high-energy routines: a judge-selected dance, a five-minute ‘instant dance’, and a freestyle.

While High School Musical actor was seen sitting among the audience during the semi-finals with his little sister Olivia cheering their brother, he was absent this time.

However, Dylan gave a shoutout to his elder brother before the final dance.

“My whole life, I watched my brother perform,” he shared in a pre-recorded video.

“I never wanted to be in the spotlight, and the fact that I can step out onstage and capture people’s attention, truly gives me chills.”

Talking about the transition he is experiencing in his life, he shared, “I finally feel like I belong here.”

Matthew Perry’s coworker also extended support for Dylan by urging fans to vote for him.

“Vote for @dylanefron tonight on DWTS!” Zac took to his Instagram Story and wrote. “Text ‘Dylan’ to 21523 ten times.”

Who won DWTS season 34 finale?

The 34th season of the Dancing with the Stars ended Tuesday, November 25.

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa competed for the Mirrorball.

Robert Irwin Whitney Carson won the dance show.