Jonathan Bailey didn't have the option to say 'no' to 'Wicked'

Jonathan Bailey stars opposite Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in 'Wicked'

Wicked casting directors have revealed how they approached Jonathan Bailey for the role of Fiyero.

Bernard Telsey and Tiffany Canfield revealed that they did not see Bailey on a regular basis, but when they sat with him in general one day, they immediately knew that they needed him for the movie.

Telsey told PEOPLE, "We knew who Johnny was because we saw him in Company on the West End.”

"It's our job to follow actors even if we don't know him personally or we haven't seen him on a regular basis.”

He further added, “But he was coming through New York way before we started, and we sat down and did a general with him. And I remember [saying] 'Tiffany, that guy should be Fiyero, right?”

Tiffany opened that when they approached Jonathan for the role, they refused to take "no" for an answer.

She revealed, "A lot of people told us he was not available and we just would not take no for any reason."

The casting directors were immediately convinced that the Bridgerton actor was the perfect fit for the role of Fiyero.

Therefore, Bailey did not have a choice to say no to the film, but it is something that he does not regret at all.

Recently, he shed tears at the London premiere of Wicked: For Good.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the musical fantasy featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo is now running successfully in theatres globally.