'American Idol' judge Simon Cowell regrets THIS decision in career?

Simon Cowell is known as 'American Idol' judge

Simon Cowell got candid about the controversial decision he made as a judge of shows like American Idol, The X Factor, and Britain’s Got Talent.

Cowell became known for being brutally honest judge at these talent shows.

Fans wonder if he regrets adopting such demeanor.

The 66-year-old in a recent interview with Rolling Stone shed light on it.

Cowell admitted that while he sometimes winces at things he said, he stands by his no-nonsense approach.

“Look, every one of us is gonna say at one point, God, I shouldn’t have said that,” he reflected.

“But it’s kinder to be really clear to someone who has zero talent. I’m not going to bull*t these people and give them fake hope.”

Cowell explained that his bluntness came from a desire to protect aspiring performers from false dreams.

He emphasized that this attitude is not biased towards new talent only.

He shared that if his own son Eric wanted to sing but was out of tune, he would not hesitate to tell him that he cannot sing.

“I wouldn’t lie to him,” Cowell mentioned clearly.

Simon Cowell's views about Liam Payne:

He also opened up about his interaction with Liam Payne.

Cowell revealed that he discovered the late star at 14 and placed him in One Direction.

Despite wondering if he could have done more to help him, Cowell insisted he doesn’t feel responsible for how Zayn Malik’s late deceased friend’s life unfolded.