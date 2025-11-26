 
Geo News

'Proclaimed offender': ATC orders blocking Omar Ayub's passport, CNIC in protest case

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra also seeks details of properties of former opposition leader in National Assembly

By
Arfa Feroz Zake
|

November 26, 2025

An undated image of PTI leader Omar Ayub. — Facebook@Omar Ayub Khan/File
An undated image of PTI leader Omar Ayub. — Facebook@Omar Ayub Khan/File

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub a "proclaimed offender" and ordered the authorities to block his passport and computerised national identity card (NIC).

The decision was announced by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, over the politician's failure to appear before the court, who also sought details of Ayub's property.

The development relates to a case registered against the former National Assembly opposition leader in the Noon Police Station under terrorism provisions over his alleged involvement in the October 4, 2024, PTI's protest in the federal capital.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 

