Jenna Bush Hager gets surprise visit on ‘Today'

Jenna Bush Hager celebrated her birthday on her daytime talkshow

Jenna Bush Hager recent episode of Today With Jenna & Friends turned into an emotional reunion.

The former co-anchor Hoda Kotb made a surprise return on the birthday episode of the daytime talk show.

Celebration for Hager’s special day commenced with a heartfelt video message from Kotb.

"JBH, good morning," the broadcast journalist greeted her friend.

Smiling at the camera, she exclaimed, "It’s 5 a.m., just getting ready to start the day and guess what was on my calendar? It’s your birthday!"

Emotional Hager watched the clip, Kotb continued, "Happy birthday, my girl. I bet they’re gonna have a huge, beautiful celebration for you. I love you. I wish I could be with you, but know that I’m with you in spirit."

The real surprise came after it.

Just moments later, Kotb appeared live on set, stepping out from behind a curtain with chips and queso as a nod to Hager’s Texas roots.

Visibly shocked Hager held out her arms to embrace Kotb.

“I cannot believe you’re here. I cannot believe you came.”

Joined by guest host Andy Cohen, the trio laughed and reminisced as Kotb gave updates about her Joy 101 wellness app.

Why Kotb left Today With Jenna & Friends?

Kotb quit the show after being its staple for 17 years.

The decision came as she wanted to spend more time with her children and focus on her new wellness business venture.