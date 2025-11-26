 
Tom Cruise 'gutted' after breakup with Ana de Armas: Report

November 26, 2025

What began as an intense, whirlwind romance between Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise has ended in silence between the two.

The pair, who reportedly began dating in February, are now “barely speaking,” with Radar Online offering sharply different accounts of what went wrong.

According to the outlet, Cruise has told friends that Ana “used him to boost her career,” while the actress allegedly confided that she could no longer tolerate what she saw as his need to control aspects of her life.

A source said the dynamic shifted quickly: “Tom constantly micromanaged her, telling her how to handle everything from her image to her workouts and professional decisions. At first, she was flattered, but over time she felt suffocated.”

The insider added that Ana eventually asked for space — a request Cruise “took very badly,” escalating tensions that had already been building.

Reports suggest Cruise was deeply invested in the relationship. Insiders claim he even considered proposing, drawn to de Armas’ energy and talent.

In the early months, the actor showered her with attention, trips and gifts. But that same intensity allegedly became overwhelming. As columnist Rob Shuter previously summarised: “He acted like a director, not like a boyfriend.”

Sources close to de Armas say she wanted something “more free,” without constant oversight, and the pressure left her exhausted. Those within Cruise’s circle paint a different picture, insisting the breakup left him shaken.

“He’s gutted,” one insider said. “He says he feels used and that Ana suddenly went from hot to cold as soon as she stopped needing him.”

Both sides agree on one point: the split hit harder than either expected.

