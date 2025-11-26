 
Geo News

Sadie Sink gets candid about her 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' role

'Stranger Things' star addresses Marvel casting theory in a new interview

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 26, 2025

Sadie Sink has recently reflected on her Spider-Man: Brand New Day role.

The actress revealed she’s not playing love interest of leading Peter Parker character in the upcoming Marvel movie despite sharing the same look as the famous, fictional redhead.

“A lot of people forget that hair colour can change,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

But Sadie said, “I understand all of the theories.”

According to media reports, it is reported that the Stranger Things star might be playing Jean Grey from X-Men and Cole-Alves from The Punisher.

The Whale actress shared that she’s eager for her new character, adding, “People will just have to wait and see.”

“I’m excited for all of it to maybe be put to rest,” stated the Dear Zoe actress.

Meanwhile, Sadie joined Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth installment in Spider-Man franchise since the English actor took over the role back in 2015.

It is pertinent to mention that Marvin Jones III will also appear in the movie as the crime boss Tombstone.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is going to release in theatres on July 31, 2026.

