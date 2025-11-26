Taylor Swift's secret talent gets shoutout from someone close to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift gets praise from someone close

Taylor Swift is known worldwide for stadium tours and chart-topping hits, but this time it isn’t her music that has got people talking.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker is getting praise for her exceptional baking skills.

The person admiring is none other than her future sister-in-law Kylie Kelce.

On her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie revealed that her family boasts several talented bakers.

Travis Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce and grandmother Mary have exceptional skills in this regard.

However, she singled out Swift’s tarts and sourdough loaf as standouts.

“Taylor makes a banging sourdough loaf. I mean, it’s so good. And pop‑tarts,” Kylie said with a laugh.

While Kylie admitted she enjoys baking chocolate chip cookies and banana muffins herself, she joked that she doesn’t need to do worry about it.

“It’s covered,” she teased, “so I’m just gonna keep enjoying what is made.”

The Life of a Showgirl singer herself has also admitted about her baking obsession.

She previously shared on Jason and Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s podcast, New Heights, she has been experimenting with sourdough flavors like cinnamon swirl and blueberry lemon.

Selena Gomez’s friend even created a rainbow ‘funfetti sourdough’ for Jason and Kylie’s daughters, who love sprinkles.

The Super Bowl Champion teased at the time that she is a ‘loafer’ for life now.