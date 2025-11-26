Protest over Karoonjhar protection ends after dialogue with Sindh minister

Lawyers stage a protest on a Karachi road on November 26, 2026. — Facebook/Abdul Rauf Malik

Lawyers present charter of demands to Sindh minister.

Lawyers seek withdrawal of appeal against SHC Karoonjhar ruling.

Nasir Hussain asks lawyers to sit together and discuss matters.



KARACHI: Lawyers in Sindh calling for protection of the Karoonjhar mountain range ended their protest on Wednesday after holding talks with provincial Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

The lawyer’s delegation, headed by Karachi Bar Association President Aamir Nawaz Warraich, met with the local government minister and presented their charter of demands.

During his interaction with the lawyer’s delegation, the minister said that the provincial government was with them over the Karoonjhar issue.

He said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had directed him to bring the lawyers’ demands to him. The minister said they would sit together and discuss the other matters as well.

“If any mining is taking place in Kirthar, it is illegal,” the minister added.

During his interaction with journalists, KBA president demanded that the provincial government withdraw their appeal against the Sindh High Court’s verdict on the preservation of Karoonjhar Hills in Tharparkar.

Warraich said that the Sindh advocate general had contacted them and told the provincial government is considering withdrawing the appeal.

Replying to a question, he said that an invitation was received for talks at the Chief Minister's House. Warraich said that they refused to hold talks with the law minister and said that an “impartial senior minister” should be sent for talks.

To another question, he said: “We do not recognise the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC).”

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government had moved the Supreme Court against the SHC’s verdict, but following the 27th Amendment, the appeal has now landed in the FCC.

He said: “We reject the 26th and 27th Amendments.” The FCC would listen to those who established it, the KBA president added.