Prince Harry faces court again while ex girlfriend basks in Mauritius Bliss

Prince Harry’s long running feud with the British tabloids returns to centre stage again, as his case against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) heads back to the High Court for a crucial pre-trial hearing.

And he’s certainly not walking in alone but the Duke is backed by a huge star lineup including Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost.

Today’s pre-trial hearing is designed to clear the decks, ironing out legal arguments, resolving outstanding issues, and preparing the ground for what promises to be a courtroom blockbuster featuring some of Britain’s most recognisable names.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Chelsy Davy is living her best island life and she’s giving the world a glimpse of the secret beach wedding Chelsy been keeping under wraps.

The jewellery designer, who dated the Duke of Sussex on and off for seven years, has shared a carousel of dreamy, sun-drenched photos from her intimate nuptials in Mauritius.

“Did a thing in my favourite place see link in bio,” Chelsy teased on Instagram, unveiling stunning images from the ceremony.

"I’ve been coming here since I was four years old, so there are too many memories to choose from,” she told The Evening Standard.

She added that her husband, hotelier Sam Cutmore-Scott, “would, I’m sure, want me to mention our wedding day on the beach at the Paradis,” referring to the Paradis Beachcomber hotel where the pair tied the knot.