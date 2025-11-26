Mel C, Mel B daughter Phoenix melt fans' hearts with a sweet moment

Mel B daughter Phoenix joins Mel C on stage at Sweet Oxford Street event

Spice Girls fans got emotional seeing Mel C having a wholesome moment with Mel B’s daughter Phoenix at an event.

The reunion of sorts took place when Phoenix showed up to support Mel C during her DJ set at SuperDry & Co’s in London Tuesday.

Sporty Spice, real name Melanie Chislom, was the evening’s special guest spinning an hour-long set packed with the band’s classics including Say You’ll Be There.

Prior to her hitting the stage, Phoenix entertained the VIP crowd from behind the decks warming up guests such as Lottie Moss, Laura Whitmore, and Jim Chapman.

The 26-year-old hyped Mel C up from the sidelines cheering loudly until the singer spotter her.

In a touching moment, Mel C shouted “Hello Phoenix!” into the microphone before the two hugged each other.

An insider to Daily Mail revealed, “It was a really sweet moment. Mel C and Mel B have always been close so Phoenix is like family to her.”

'Phoenix would love to see The Spice Girls reunite and see the pair back in action with their bandmates,” the source added.