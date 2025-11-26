Andrew’s move to Sandringham could put beloved Corgis in peril

Andrew is set to leave Royal Lodge in 2026, with reports suggesting he will move into a property on the Sandringham estate owned by King Charles.

If Andrew relocates the dogs to Sandringham, they may face a rare but potentially serious risk Seasonal Canine Illness (SCI), which has been reported on the estate in past autumns.

Buckingham Palace confirmed last month that the royal pets will remain with the family, though it did not clarify which household member will take primary care.

The condition, which has dramatically declined since 2010, causes symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea, and fatigue within 72 hours of exposure to woodland areas.

Despite its mysterious origins and lack of a cure, the Blue Cross notes that prompt treatment with anti-sickness medication and antibiotics can help most dogs recover.

The Sandringham team even posted a warning on Facebook in October 2025, "Please be aware that Autumn is the season when cases of Canine Seasonal Illness have been seen at Sandringham in the past.

SCI is a rare illness… If you suspect your dog has SCI, please contact your vet as soon as possible."

Currently, Sandy and Muick enjoy life at Royal Lodge in Windsor, which boasts 98 acres of sprawling land perfect for their regular romps.

Royal fans often catch glimpses of the corgis thanks to Sarah Ferguson’s occasional social media posts.

On International Dog Day, she shared a heartwarming snap with the pair, writing, "Wishing you and all your furry friends a Happy #InternationalDogDay.

For all the unconditional love, loyalty, and joy they bring into our lives, Sandy and Muick will be getting an extra treat on their special day!"