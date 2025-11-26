Sabrina Carpenter teases new 'Short n' Sweet' surprises after tour ends

 
By
Javeria Shahid
November 26, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter teases more Short n’ Sweet treats after the emotional tour finale.

On Tuesday, November 25, the 26-year-old pop sensation officially bid farewell to her first arena headlining tour via Instagram.

In her first social media post since wrapping up the tour in Los Angeles after 72 shows, the Espresso hitmaker wrote, "Shows 5 and 6! just the greatest way to give this tour the goodbye she deserves [kiss mark emoji]."

Notably, after treating concertgoers to her mesmerising vocals, the former Disney star consistently shared highlights from her nationwide shows to keep her online fans updated.

And now, although the tour has ended, the Manchild songstress said this isn’t the end as there’s more to come. She hints that new Short n’ Sweet content is on the way.

"More short n’ sweet tour thoughts and pictures coming soon… (I’ve gone through 6 boxes of Kleenex),” the Please Please Please chart-topper continued. "But for now i have to thank @princesstagram and @realmisspiggy for being the most breathtaking Juno girls."

"And i have to thank you LA for giving us everything you’ve got and then some :’) i love you!" she added, expressing gratitude.

For the unversed, the tour began on September 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio, nearly a month after the Girl Meets World alum's sixth album Short n Sweet released in August.

The series of concerts concluded on November 23, 2025, in Los Angeles, spanning across two continents North America and Europe.

Notably, at the last concert, which was a part of her six-show run in L.A., the Grammy winner broke into tears during the Espresso rendition.

The Short n' Sweet tour is Carpenter's fifth tour, in support of her Grammy-nominated album of the same name and subsequent deluxe album Man's Best Friend.

