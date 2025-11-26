Dera Ghazi Khan's Nabeel Abbas shines in 'Pakistan Idol' Top 16

Nabeel Abbas Khan, an emerging singer, performs on Pakistan Idol 2025. — reporter

Karachi: The thrilling “Gala Round” of “Pakistan Idol 2025” continues to captivate audiences as the judges shortlisted the Top 16 contestants from thousands of aspiring singers across the country.

Among the emerging talents is Nabeel Abbas Khan from Dera Ghazi Khan, whose remarkable journey has sparked a wave of celebration in his hometown.

After delivering impressive performances for an entire month on the Pakistan Idol stage, Nabeel returned to his city where he was warmly welcomed by family, friends, and the local community.

Sharing his feelings, Nabeel said he works in real estate in his hometown and developed a passion for singing through gatherings with friends.

“I always wished that if life ever gave me a chance, I would definitely try for Pakistan Idol. I never imagined receiving such immense appreciation,” he said.

Nabeel said his selection was purely on merit, which is why someone as ordinary as him got the chance to perform on the country’s biggest music stage.

He added that without a platform like Pakistan Idol, many talented young individuals like him would never be discovered.

Meanwhile, his friends are overjoyed and proud, celebrating the fact that not only has Nabeel reached the Top 16, but he is also bringing recognition to DG Khan.