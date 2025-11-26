 
Geo News

Pam Hogg designer to Beyoncé and Lady Gaga passes away

Pam Hogg breathed her last peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at a hospice in east London

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 26, 2025

The celebrated fashion icon known for creating looks for countless celebrities including Kate Moss, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Rihanna
The celebrated fashion icon known for creating looks for countless celebrities including Kate Moss, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Rihanna

Veteran fashion designer, artist and musician Pam Hogg breathed her last peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at a hospice in east London. 

The celebrated fashion icon known for creating looks for countless celebrities including Kate Moss, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Rihanna- left the fashion world in shock as her family announced the heartbreaking news on Wednesday. 

In a statement shared on Instagram, her family said: 'The Hogg Family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Pamela. We are grateful in the knowledge that her final hours were peaceful and surrounded by the loving care of cherished friends and family. 

'We wish to thank all the staff of St Joseph’s Hospice, Hackney for the beautiful support they provided for Pamela in her final days. Pamela’s creative spirit and body of work touched the lives of many people of all ages and she leaves a magnificent legacy that will continue to inspire, bring joy and challenge us to live beyond the confines of convention.

They continued: 'Pamela will continue to live in our hearts and minds. A glorious life lived and loved.' 

The legendary designer never wanted to disclose her age, however, it was thought that Pam was in her early 60's. 

More From Entertainment

Taylor Swift brings nostalgia to 'TLOAS' with unexpected remix
Taylor Swift brings nostalgia to 'TLOAS' with unexpected remix
Kris Jenner offers rare insight into her relationship with her mother
Kris Jenner offers rare insight into her relationship with her mother
Helen Skelton makes major post divorce move amid Gethin Jones' romance buzz video
Helen Skelton makes major post divorce move amid Gethin Jones' romance buzz
Eva Green joins 'Wednesday' season 3 as Morticia's missing sister Ophelia
Eva Green joins 'Wednesday' season 3 as Morticia's missing sister Ophelia
'TSITP' fan Lily Reinhart reveals if working with Lola Tung had any perks
'TSITP' fan Lily Reinhart reveals if working with Lola Tung had any perks
Britney Spears' ex trying to push the singer to ‘dark place': Report
Britney Spears' ex trying to push the singer to ‘dark place': Report
Lauren Silverman nervous as she steps into spotlight for Simon Cowell's Netflix show video
Lauren Silverman nervous as she steps into spotlight for Simon Cowell's Netflix show
Ruth Wilson reflects on pressure of ageing in Hollywood
Ruth Wilson reflects on pressure of ageing in Hollywood
Taylor Swift celebrates Gigi Hadid's friendship after bridesmaid dinner
Taylor Swift celebrates Gigi Hadid's friendship after bridesmaid dinner