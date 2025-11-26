Pam Hogg designer to Beyoncé and Lady Gaga passes away

The celebrated fashion icon known for creating looks for countless celebrities including Kate Moss, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Rihanna

Veteran fashion designer, artist and musician Pam Hogg breathed her last peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at a hospice in east London.

The celebrated fashion icon known for creating looks for countless celebrities including Kate Moss, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Rihanna- left the fashion world in shock as her family announced the heartbreaking news on Wednesday.

In a statement shared on Instagram, her family said: 'The Hogg Family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Pamela. We are grateful in the knowledge that her final hours were peaceful and surrounded by the loving care of cherished friends and family.

'We wish to thank all the staff of St Joseph’s Hospice, Hackney for the beautiful support they provided for Pamela in her final days. Pamela’s creative spirit and body of work touched the lives of many people of all ages and she leaves a magnificent legacy that will continue to inspire, bring joy and challenge us to live beyond the confines of convention.

They continued: 'Pamela will continue to live in our hearts and minds. A glorious life lived and loved.'

The legendary designer never wanted to disclose her age, however, it was thought that Pam was in her early 60's.