Jonas Brothers joining MGK on 'Lost Americana' Tour?

Jonas Brothers may pop up at one of MGK’s Lost Americana tour dates.

Back in September, the 35-year-old musician, formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, made a guest appearance at one of the Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas’ concerts during their Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour in celebration of the band's 20th anniversary.

The Rap Devil hitmaker joined the trio at Rogers Arena, Vancouver, where they treated the attendees to a rendition of Cliche, lead single from Mgk’s latest album, and the pop band’s Sucker anthem.

While the JoBros tour is set to conclude on December 22, with its final show at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, the singer-songwriter, whose real name is Colson Baker, kicked off his Lost Americana tour on November 15, at the Camping World Stadium Campus in Orlando, United States.

Although they’re touring in different regions than the Wild Boy singer’s, the gaps in their schedules leave room for the possibility that the Jonas Brothers could return the favour and appear as special guests on Lost Americana tour.

Moreover, the desire to see the Camp Rock stars and the Bad Things singer share the stage again grew even stronger when, on Tuesday, November 25, they sent fans into a frenzy by dropping a Cliché remix.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, they surprised their supporters with a special holiday treat.

In a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, MGK and the rock band announced, "jonas brothers vox are in [check mark emoji] cliché remix out now."

"Shoutout to our terrible cell phone service [thumbs up emoji]," they captioned the post and fans quickly lost it over the MGK x Jonas Brothers remix.

The new version has only fueled hopes that the Jonas Brothers might even make a surprise appearance at one of MGK’s tour concerts.