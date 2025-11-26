Imran Khan healthy, not shifted anywhere: Adiala jail admin

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan speaks during an interview with AFP at his residence in Lahore on March 15, 2023. — AFP

Jail officials term transfer rumours baseless.

Minister says PTI founder gets special meals.

Asif claims premium facilities provided in custody.



RAWALPINDI: Adiala jail administration on Wednesday dismissed circulating rumours claiming the PTI founder had been moved out of the facility, insisting he remained inside the prison and was in good health.

"There is no truth to reports about his transfer from Adiala jail," officials from the Rawalpindi prison said in a statement, adding: "He is fully healthy and receiving complete medical attention".

The officials further clarified that speculation about his health was "baseless", stressing that the PTI founder's well-being was being ensured.

Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023, faces multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his ouster from power via the opposition's no-trust motion in April 2022.

Separately, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the PTI founder was receiving comfort in prison compared to what he had faced while behind bars.

"Check the menu of the food that comes for him — it is not available even in a five-star hotel," he remarked.

Asif claimed that the PTI founder had access to a television and could watch any channel he chose. "There are exercise machines for him as well," he added, contrasting the conditions to his own incarceration.

"We slept on cold floors, ate jail food, and had only two blankets in January with no hot water," he said, recalling that the then superintendent, Asad Warraich, had personally ensured the removal of geyser from his cell.

The minister further claimed that the PTI founder had been provided a double bed and "a velvet mattress", saying he should "listen to his Washington Arena speech on the jail loudspeaker".

"Fear God — no one owns time," the defence minister added.