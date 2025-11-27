Toby Wallace sparks excitement after landing Assassin's Creed co-lead

Toby Wallace joined the cast of the Assassin’s Creed live action series as a co lead, stepping into one of the most anticipated projects inspired by a hit video game.

Wallace, known for his work in Euphoria - The Bikeriders and Pistol, became the first confirmed main actor in the adaptation, which promised to bring franchise’s famous battles to life with new characters and stories.

The series explored a secret war between two powerful groups, as one tried to control humanity’s future while the other fought to protect freedom.

While it was inspired by the games, the show introduced original characters who faced pivotal moments in history.

However, Wallace’s role was kept under wraps, adding excitement for fans.

The project came from a twenty twenty collaboration between Ubisoft Film and Television and Netflix.

Filming is planned for 2026 in Italy, which would serve as a key setting. Moreover, details about the exact time period haven’t been shared, keeping the series’ timeline a mystery.

Roberto Patino and David Wiener led the show as showrunners and executive producers.

They were joined by Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin, Austin Dill, Genevieve Jones and Matt O Toole.

Assassin’s Creed sold more than two hundred thirty million units worldwide, making it one of the most successful game franchises ever.

Toby’s casting marked his return to Netflix after The Society and came after he finished Euphoria season three.

His growing career also included roles in The Bikeriders and Ron Howard’s Eden.