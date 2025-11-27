Kim Kardashian faces shocking threat amid major business success

Kim Kardashian recently faced an unexpected scare when someone messed up the outside walls of her West Hollywood store early in the morning.



Police said a man was taken into custody after they found the damage, which they believed cost more than four hundred dollars to fix.

A bystander alerted officers after spotting the scene around five in the morning.

Words like “Kimmy Bread” and “we need that” were painted on the walls along with other unclear phrases.

However, the mess was cleaned very quickly, and the store still opened at its usual time of ten. Kim’s team chose not to comment, as officials also did not share any further details.

This incident happened only weeks after The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s company SKIMS reached a huge five billion dollar valuation following a major capital raise.

She said the news showed how hard her team have worked and called it an exciting new step for the brand.

The mother of four created SKIMS in 2019 with Jens and Emma Grede and the company has grown fast.

It won an Innovation Award from the CFDA in 2022 and has become a major name in fashion and comfort wear. SKIMS is also the official underwear partner for the WNBA, the NBA, and USA Basketball.

The brand now has several stores across the country and plans to use its new funding to create more products.

Moreover , SKIMS is now preparing to launch a beauty line as well, following the closing of Kim Kardashian’s earlier skincare brand.