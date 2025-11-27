Meghan Markle teases royal beginning in special announcement: ‘full circle’

Meghan Markle marking her return to the place where her journey to becoming member of the royal family began, as she drops big news.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has been making major strides in her business ventures this year, is gearing up for a special season with her husband Prince Harry. The Sussexes, along with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, had stepped out together for Thanksgiving drive set up by the Archewell Foundation on Wednesday.

As Christmas preparations are in full-swing on both sides, in the US and the UK, Meghan surprised her fans with an announcement just hours later.

“Talk about a full circle moment!” Meghan began. “In my old stomping ground of West Hollywood, with a brand, family and friends that have been part of my life for so long.”

She noted that this was also “a part of [her] love story with H (since [their] very first date was at a SH restaurant)”.

The Duchess shared that her As Ever brand will be collaborating with Soho House for a pop-up store in Los Angeles. She added, “Open to everyone, full collection available (and yummy @urthcaffe just across the street). Sounds like a good day to me!”

As the Sussexes are making plans for the holiday season, the royal family is gearing up for Kate Middleton’s much-anticipated fifth Together At Christmas carol concert, which will be held on December 5th. The invites for the event are being prepared at Kensington Palace.

Moreover, as senior working members quickly wind up royal engagements ahead of their break, Sandringham estate is being set up for the traditional Christmas reunion.

Despite the progress in relations between Prince Harry and King Charles, it is unlikely that the Sussexes would be making an appearance any time soon. Although, greetings could be exchanged for the occasion.