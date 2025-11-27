Macy’s thanksgiving day parade: Start time, where to watch, what’s new this year

The 99th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade kicked off in Manhattan on Thursday, November 27, starting the holiday season with amazing visuals, giant balloons, glittering floats, and star-studded performances.

The parade will start from the Upper West Side at 8:30 a.m. EST, completing its 2.5 mile route to Macy’s flagship Herald Square store.

Although the parade has been continued for several years, this year’s event features a host of new additions including Buzz Lightyear and Pac-man balloon. Additionally, there are floats inspired by Strangers Things, Labubu, and a wintery “LEGO” mountain.

History of Macy’s thanksgiving day parade

The first Macy’s thanksgiving parade started on November 27, 1924. Initially started as “Macy’s Christmas Parade,” it started in Harlem and marched six miles to Herald Square. At that time, the parade featured Macy’s employees dressed as clowns, knights, and cowboys, alongside performers and musicians.

One prominent characteristic was that the parade featured live animals including bears, camels, and elephants borrowed from Central Park Zoo. Around 10,000 spectators lined the route.

In 1927, it was announced that live animals will be replaced with the parade’s signature giant helium balloons including early versions like Felix the Cat.

In 1948, it was broadcast on the television for the first time, cementing its place in American holiday culture.

Today, the parade is the largest of its kind, a spectacular blend of timeless traditions and modern pop culture that officially kicks off-the holiday season for millions of viewers.

A star-studded lineup and new attractions

This year, the parade delivered a traditional blend of music and performance. Tony Award-winning “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo opened the parade. The lineup also featured performances by country artist Lainey Wilson, Conan Gray, Foreigner, Lil Jon, and the fictional K-pop group from Netflix ‘s “KPop Demon Hunters,” performed by Audrey Nuna, EJAE, and Rei Ami.

The iconic Radio City Rockettes also made their high-kicking appearance.

New elements for the 99th parade include:

New Balloons: Buzz Lightyear, PAC-MAN, Mario, and Sherk’s onion carriage joined the aerial procession.

New Floats: Seven new floats debuted, including the “Upside Down Invasion” from “Stranger Things,” and the “Friends-giving POPCITY” Labubu float, “LEGO’s Brick-tastic Winter Mountain,” and the charmingly minuscule “Littlest Float” from Goldfish, which stands under eight inches tall.

How to watch Macy’s thanksgiving day parade

The parade is available live on NBC and Telemundo, simulcast on NBC’s Peacock streaming service, and available to Fubo subscribers.

For more in-depth coverage, Peacock offered a Multiview feature with three camera angles i.e., the traditional broadcast, a rider’s view from the Tom the Turkey float, and a high-rise bird’s eye view.