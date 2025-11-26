YouTuber SteveWillDoIt ejected from ‘Impaulsive’ podcast after heated clash over Mr Beast

A new episode of Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast descended into chaos, leading to the dramatic ejection of guest SteveWillDoIt after he launched into a tirade against fellow mega-creator MrBeast.

The controversy started when SteveWillDoIt (Stephen Deleonardis) called MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) a “fake guy.”

He referred to the time when his own YouTube channel was banned for promoting gambling in 2002, MrBeast “left” him and withdrew support.

Steve asserted, “I just feel if he cared about people, he would have helped.”

Logan Paul immediately intervened defending his friend. He argues that MrBeast had helped Steve in the past and that the channel termination occurred due to the result of Steve’s own action.

Logan accused him of being unfair and called him a “hater” for his comments.

The situation got intense hereafter. Steve started acting erratically and started interrupting the hosts and insulted Logan.

The confrontation reached a tipping point when Steve used a racial slur multiple times.

After the third time, Logan declared, “You have reached the line.”

Co-host Mike Majlak promptly ended the interview, stating, "Thank you for coming,” a clear signal for Steve to leave.

After Steve’s exit, a stunned Logan Paul told the remaining audience that he was shocked by the behaviour and admitted that if they weren’t recording a podcast, he “would have slapped him.”

Following this incident, a viral backlash started online, with other creators such as Bryce Hall criticising Logan for "taking advantage of a clearly intoxicated guest.”

Recently, SteveWillDoIt announced his return to YouTube on December 25, following his three-year ban.