 
Geo News

YouTuber SteveWillDoIt ejected from ‘Impaulsive' podcast after heated clash over Mr Beast

Long Paul said, ‘I would have slapped him’ after podcast meltdown

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 26, 2025

YouTuber SteveWillDoIt ejected from ‘Impaulsive’ podcast after heated clash over Mr Beast
YouTuber SteveWillDoIt ejected from ‘Impaulsive’ podcast after heated clash over Mr Beast

A new episode of Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast descended into chaos, leading to the dramatic ejection of guest SteveWillDoIt after he launched into a tirade against fellow mega-creator MrBeast.

The controversy started when SteveWillDoIt (Stephen Deleonardis) called MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) a “fake guy.”

He referred to the time when his own YouTube channel was banned for promoting gambling in 2002, MrBeast “left” him and withdrew support.

Steve asserted, “I just feel if he cared about people, he would have helped.”

Logan Paul immediately intervened defending his friend. He argues that MrBeast had helped Steve in the past and that the channel termination occurred due to the result of Steve’s own action.

Logan accused him of being unfair and called him a “hater” for his comments.

The situation got intense hereafter. Steve started acting erratically and started interrupting the hosts and insulted Logan.

The confrontation reached a tipping point when Steve used a racial slur multiple times.

After the third time, Logan declared, “You have reached the line.”

Co-host Mike Majlak promptly ended the interview, stating, "Thank you for coming,” a clear signal for Steve to leave.

After Steve’s exit, a stunned Logan Paul told the remaining audience that he was shocked by the behaviour and admitted that if they weren’t recording a podcast, he “would have slapped him.”

Following this incident, a viral backlash started online, with other creators such as Bryce Hall criticising Logan for "taking advantage of a clearly intoxicated guest.”

Recently, SteveWillDoIt announced his return to YouTube on December 25, following his three-year ban.

More From Viral

Have scientists really detected dark matter for first time: Here's truth
Have scientists really detected dark matter for first time: Here's truth
ICE arrests Karoline Leavitt's close family member: 'criminal illegal alien'
ICE arrests Karoline Leavitt's close family member: 'criminal illegal alien'
Biological male wins ‘World's Strongest Woman' competition, title revoked after controversy
Biological male wins ‘World's Strongest Woman' competition, title revoked after controversy
Amazon issues urgent scam warning to its 300 million users
Amazon issues urgent scam warning to its 300 million users
UK budget 2025: Viewer's guide to expected key announcements
UK budget 2025: Viewer's guide to expected key announcements
YouTube's home feed is getting fixed: Here's what to know
YouTube's home feed is getting fixed: Here's what to know
FIFA bends rules for Ronaldo after Trump meeting
FIFA bends rules for Ronaldo after Trump meeting
Ryan James Wedding: FBI intensifies hunt for modern-day Pablo Escobar
Ryan James Wedding: FBI intensifies hunt for modern-day Pablo Escobar
Thailand floods: 13 dead, 800,000 households affected as South submerged video
Thailand floods: 13 dead, 800,000 households affected as South submerged