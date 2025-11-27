McGregor vs Khabib: UFC legends revive feud with explosive blows

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) athletes Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor have been exchanging punches once again, this time not in the octagon but on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Having fought one of the most famous bouts in UFC history, the rivalry between two former champions is well known.

It reignited after Conor called Khabib a scammer for auctioning the traditional Papakha cap on Telegram and calling it a “gift”.

In a since-deleted post on X, Conor accused Khabib of using his late father’s name and selling the traditional hat, Papakha.

The former undisputed and undefeated lightweight champion replied, “You absolute liar! You will always try to darken my name, after you got destroyed that night, but you will never achieve that! Yes, good guys don’t do that. They don’t create exclusive digital gifts with real time value that you can share with your friends and family.”

Khabib continued, “Gifts in the shape of Papakha - hats that symbolize traditions and culture of Dagestan people. Traditions and culture that slowly walk over this world, whether you like it or not! Gifts that you can find exclusively on Telegram, the greatest messaging platform in the world.”

In another post, the former champion with 29-0 scorecard shared a picture of him submitting Conor, declaring him a “drug addict”.

Khabib invited Conor to his “rehabilitation centers” in Dagestan.

Khabib and Conor’s fight in UFC 229 on October 6, 2018, shattered previous pay-per-view records with 2.4 million buying the fight at that time.