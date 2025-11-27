TikTok star ‘Marquay the Goat' dies at 24, brother reveals shocking details

Marquay Collins, the beloved TikTok food reviewer, suddenly died at the age of 24, on Wednesday, November 26, leaving fans shocked and overwhelmed with grief.

The news of the social media personality’s death was confirmed by his mother and brother.

Collins was famously known as “Marquay the Goat” on social media where he had amassed 7 million followers on TikTok and about 500,000 on Instagram.

Collin’s mom, Sonja, shared the devastating news via a Facebook post. She wrote, "My heart is broken. My baby, my last one, my SnuggaBug, my Marquay is no longer here with me.”

Speaking with TMZ, his mother shared a heartfelt tribute for her son, calling Marquay the Goat the “sweetest person on Earth who didn’t have a mean bone in his body.”

Collin’s last post on TikTok was just hours before his death. The video showed him putting lotion on his feet as he reportedly was having some health issues with his feet.

The video is now flooded with fans paying tributes in the comment section.

The cause of death remains unknown as neither his mother nor his brother shared details.

Marquay the Goat’s brother also shared the tragic news on Facebook, writing, “I lost my baby brother today and the feeling is a feeling I’ve never felt before.”