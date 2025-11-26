Massive fire at high-rise Hong Kong tower kills 4, many trapped inside (Picture from Reuters)

A major fire has engulfed high-rise residential apartment buildings in Hong Kong, killing at least four, with many more still trapped inside.

Firefighters and rescue services rushed to the scene after police received several reports of a massive fire at a housing estate in Hong Kong on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

Bamboo scaffolding was erected outside the building as it was undergoing renovations. The housing complex at Wang Fuk Court in the northern district of Tai Po consists of eight buildings and nearly 2,000 residential units.

Local broadcaster RTHK reported that one firefighter lost his life in the line of duty while battling the flames.

Massive flames and thick plumes of smoke can be seen from multiple towers as the Fire Services Department updated that three people were injured, two of them critically.

It was initially declared a No.1 alarm fire when reported at 2:51 p.m. but it spread so quickly that within a span of next six hours, it was upgraded to No. 5 by 6:22 p.m., the highest level in the Chinese territory.

The Transport Department has blocked traffic routes to allow fire and rescue services unrestricted access to the area. Buses were also being diverted due to fire.