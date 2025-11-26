After Trump's push, Paramount revives 'Rush Hour 4' with Chan, Tucker—netizen react

‘Rush Hour 4,’ one of Hollywood’s most anticipated sequels, is finally entering production.

The surprising reason it received a green light is turning heads on social media.

Paramount Pictures gave the nod to the project after President Donald Trump made personal efforts in reviving it during his discussions connected to the studio’s merger with Skydance.

Donald Trump has always proudly claimed to be a fan of the Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker films, and insiders say he directly advocated key policy makers to back the franchise ‘Rush Hour 4.’

The sudden news sent shockwaves across social media platforms, with netizens expressing mixed reactions of excitement, political discourse, and debates about Brett Ratner.

According to media reports, Donald Trump approached billionaire and co-founder of Oracle Larry Ellison, who holds major power in the newly revamped studio structure, thus making a case for the franchise’s return.

Earlier this month, Trump shared a post expressing his love for the series, calling Rush Hour "fun with a blend of comedy and action."

Online users speculated that this praise was more than just talk—and they were right.

It became action, and now the fourth film is officially in the making.

The comeback of the duo Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker is all that fans had been waiting for over a decade.

The film also sees Brett Ratner returning to direct, creating significant buzz online.

One user quipped at the sequel announcement on X (formerly Twitter), “We got Rush Hour 4 but at what cost.”

“Trump said ‘make action comedies great again,’ and somehow convinced Paramount to bring back Rush Hour 4. Never thought I’d type this sentence in 2025 but I’m here for it,” added another.

“So we’re just letting presidents decide movie sequels now? This timeline is cooked,” the third user commented.

Despite the buzz the announcement has generated, many critics are skeptical about Trump’s support, which seems less about franchise and more about rewarding specific filmmakers.

Despite the noise, Paramount remains undeterred, with financing confirmed and a distribution partnership with Warner Bros. established.