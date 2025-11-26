ICE arrests Karoline Leavitt's close family member: 'criminal illegal alien'

The United States (U.S.) Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has detained a close family member of the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Bruna Ferreira, who has an 11-year-old son with Leavitt’s brother, was detained by the officers from Massachusetts, and she is currently being held at an ICE facility in southern Louisiana.

Karoline’s brother Michael and Ferreira separated 10 years ago, living separately since then. Their son, Michael Leavitt Jr, lives with his father.

The woman arrived in the U.S. in 1998 and later obtained DACA protection, her lawyer said, adding, “She was in the process of getting her residency.”

However, the Department of Homeland Security has declared the woman a “criminal illegal alien”. They alleged that she arrived on a B2 tourist visa which expired on June 6, 1999.

A source well-connected to the story told DailyMail that Karoline has not talked to the mother of her nephew in years, adding, “The child has lived full-time in New Hampshire with his father since he was born. He has never resided with his mother.”

The attorney representing Ferreira, Todd Pomerleau, dismissed the DHS claims against his client.

He said, “Ferreira is not a criminal illegal alien. She has no charges against her. She’s in the process of actually getting her residency.”