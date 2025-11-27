Hong Kong fire update: Death toll climbs to 55 in the deadliest fire in decades

The death toll from the massive blaze in residential towers in Hong Kong has risen to 55 as per the latest updates confirmed by officials on Thursday, November 27.

Rescue teams are currently searching for hundreds of missing residents in what has become the city’s deadliest fire in more than seventy years.

The fire erupted on Wednesday afternoon, November 26, at Wang Fuk Court which is a large public-housing estate in Tao Po near the mainland Chinese border.

Fueled by strong winds and scaffolding that wrapped several buildings undergoing renovation, the fire spread rapidly across seven towers. In those towers, most residents were elderly who struggled to evacuate timely.

Officials confirmed that 51 victims were found at the scene while four others died in the hospital. At least 123 people were injured including eight firefighters, and nearly 280 residents remain unaccounted for, indicating that the death toll can possibly rise.

Additionally, the police arrested three construction company employees including two directors and a consultant on suspicion of manslaughter and accusations of “gross negligence.”

The initial investigations believe that the non-compliant renovation materials and bamboo scaffolding accelerated the fire’s spread.

Following the incident, all residential estates undergoing major reports will be inspected immediately as per the orders of Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee who called the event, “a heartbreaking tragedy for our city.”