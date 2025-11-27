Critics split on new rom-com thriller starring Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen’s ‘Eternity’ receives mixed reviews: ‘loses effectiveness’

Elizabeth, Olsen alongside Miles Teller and Callum Turner, meets in afterlife in a rom-com film, Eternity.

Directed by David Freyne, Eternity follows "an afterlife where souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity. Joan (Olsen) faces the impossible choice between the man she spent her life with (Teller) and her first love (Turner), who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive."

Following its release, the film received its early reviews revealing both its strengths and flaws.

Screen Rant journalist Mae Abdulbaki, wrote, "Eternity isn’t a bad rom-com; it’s charming and wildly entertaining for the most part, but by skirting a conventional narrative to be more creative, the story loses some of its effectiveness in the process."

Odie Henderson from Boston Globe, echoed the sentiments, saying, "I’ve said this a million times before, so it will sound familiar: All a rom-com needs to work is characters you want to see end up together. Eternity fails this test big time."

Alongside these negative reviews, critics from other news outlets turned out to be its fans on first watch.

Richard Lawson of The Hollywood Reporter, wrote, "It’s all quite clever and sweet, even as a great current of sadness runs under just about every conversation in the film."

In addition to these professional critics, fans on social media also shared their reviews about the film, with many in love with the characters.

“That was a really solid film. One of my top 10 favourites of the year. Saw it in an almost full theatre & everyone was laughing and crying along together. Zero walkouts,” a fan wrote on Reddit.

Another fan added, “I can’t stop thinking about it and want to watch it again. I kept thinking I felt one way and then I completely changed my mind. I normally don’t enjoy Miles Teller BUT this one made me think twice about him.”

The film was released on November 26.