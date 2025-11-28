Holly Wheeler return to ‘Stranger Things' revives shows earliest mysteries

Stranger Things fifth and final season kicked off with a bang.

Initially played by twin sisters, Anniston and Tinsley Price, Nell Fisher started in season five of the season as Holly Wheeler.

Although Holly has had her own previous encounters with elements of the supernatural Upside Down dimension since Season 1, the new season has more in its store for the youngest Wheeler sibling.

As the first episode opens, Holly can be seen talking to the same invisible “imaginary friend” at school, resulting in her mother Karen (Cara Buono) coming to school to talk with her teacher.

Her older brother Mike (Finn Wolfhard) finds her waiting outside the classroom reading A Wrinkle in Time before he encourages her to be her own savior from “monsters in Hawkins” that her invisible friend warns her about.

“As we just broke Season 5, we realized that Holly playing a larger role, that’s really when the season started to take shape. we wanted to bring back the show full circle to Season 1,” Ross Duffer Told Deadline.

The creators took the inspiration of the “invisible friend” from A Wrinkle in Time, calling it Mr. Whatsit.

They said that while boys played D&D, and Holly didn’t play that game, she “needed something else to help explain what is going on in her world, in her storyline.”

The plot twist came when it was revealed that Mr. Whatsit was Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), but in human form as Henry Creel.

After the Demagorgon took her to the Upside Down, she somehow ends up in the Creel House where Henry is the “super refined version of who he is” and treats her to breakfast as well as know her favourite songs.

When asked why Vecna comes for youngest Wheeler, Bower said, “Holly is a very smart and bright child. I think Henry’s always seen himself as quite bright. But also that presents a challenge as well. If I can win you over, then the rest of them will come easy.”

Stranger Things season five volume one was premiered on November 26.