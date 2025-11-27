‘Dancing With the Stars': Whitney Leavitt, Mark Ballas share bombshell details

Whitney Leavitt, Mark Ballas open up about ‘DWTS’ exit

Dancing With the Stars alum Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas broke silence after their shocking elimination.

The duo appeared on November 26 episode of podcast Call Her Daddy hosted by Alex Cooper.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star and the professional dancer shared the behind-the-scenes emotions and online backlash.

Ballas admitted he had a gut feeling before the semifinals on November 18.

He recalled giving Leavitt a pep talk, “Let’s just go out. Let’s let’s enjoy ourselves. Let’s have fun. Go for it. Like, let your hair down. Enjoy this”.

“My strategy is always, ‘Do your f***ing best,'” Ballas continued. “Come out swinging. Do the best you can.”

What came as a shock to the pair is that despite earning one of the highest scores of the night (58 out of 60), it didn’t secure enough viewer votes to advance.

Both dancers also revealed the toll of relentless trolling.

Ballas shared one disturbing message he received, while Leavitt confessed she sometimes blamed herself for the negativity.

“maybe … it’s because of me, maybe it’s because [Ballas is] partnered with me, shared Leavitt”