Iran tech expo's advanced humanoid robots' exposed as performers in costumes

Costumed actors mistaken for advanced humanoid robots, turning Iran expo into online sensation

Geo News Digital Desk
November 27, 2025

A technology expo at Kish Inox aimed at showcasing Iran’s innovation has generated significant online attention after attendees and social media users identified its featured “humanoid robots” as human performers in elaborate costumes.

Video footage from a cybersecurity booth showed a male and female performer in patterned jumpsuit and makeup disguised as robots. The performers were moving with deliberate, mechanical motions on stage.

The performers were disguised as advanced robotic entities. One of the videos that widely circulated online include the performers introducing themselves using a scripted dialogue filled with technical jargon.

Social media users noted details like natural skin tones, subtle facial expressions and makeup textures, leading many to conclude that the displays were performed by people.

However, later expo representatives revealed that the two people were doing a short performance for one of the booths. There was no claim that they are actual robots.

The theatrical presentation was designed as an engaging marketing display rather than a demonstration of functional artificial intelligence.

