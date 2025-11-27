Hugh Grant shocks Justice Smith with honest confession

Hugh Grant’s shock admission leaves Justice Smith stunned

Hugh Grant left Justice Smith startled with his reflection on his career.

During Smith's recent appearance on What Are We Even Doing, the host Kyle MacLachlan asked about the experience of working with Grant on the set of Dungeos & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

The guest exclaimed that he went along with the Notting Hill actor well.

“I love Hugh,” confessed Smith.

However, Smith shared what surprised him in his interaction with Grant.

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom alum recalled asking the 65-year-old if he still loved acting.

Grant’s reply was probably too honest for the 30-year-old.

“'No. I've never loved it.' He's like, 'I just wanted to be famous and make a lot of money.' And I said, 'Really?' He said, 'Yeah.'"

Smith added, "He is so funny. And he's like, 'I've always hated the acting part of it.' And I was like, 'Oh.' But he said it with such sincerity."

The Pokémon: Detective Pikachu actor admitted that he couldn’t tell if Grant was joking or it was just the famously dry British wit.

Smith thought that probably it was just Grant's greatest acting trick of all: "He's such a good actor, he'll make you believe that he doesn't."