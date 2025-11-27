Windsor goes full Christmas while Andrew’s title vanishes like snow

The Christmas countdown has officially begun at Windsor Castle and the royals aren’t holding back.

King Charles and the rest of the family appear to be easing into the holiday spirit with gust as festive decorations are up with halls sparkling.

This year’s theme is classic Christmas red. A towering tree now dominates St George’s Hall, dripping in glitzy tinsel, oversized baubles, and crowned with a whimsical festive doll perched proudly at the top.

But while the castle twinkles in seasonal splendour, another update from the royal household is catching attention and this one is far less jolly.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor continues to face the consequences of last month’s dramatic developments.

The former Duke of York's name updated

Following further revelations about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and alleged links to a Chinese spy, the King authorised the removal of Andrew’s remaining royal titles and his princely style.

The change is now officially reflected on the royal family’s website, which lists him under his updated name, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — hyphen.

The correction also clears up the brief confusion sparked when the title-stripping was first announced, as early communications omitted the hyphen entirely.

Though Andrew remains eighth in line to the throne, it’s a stark contrast to the picture perfect festive scene unfolding at Windsor where the focus, for now, seems firmly on tinsel, baubles, and a very royal dose of Christmas cheer.