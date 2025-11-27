2025 Macy's Thanskgiving Day Parade: Who is performing on which float?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is back with balloons, floats, and a star-packed roster.

The parade is set to be started with Wicked: For Good actress Cynthia Erivo.

Other performances include names like Kool & the Gang, Cold as Ice rockers Foreigner, Lainey Wilson, Gavin DeGraw, Busta Rhymes, Lil Jon, Jewel, Taylor Momsen, Ciara, Luísa Sonza, Christopher Jackson, Debbie Gibson, Mr. Fantasy, Colbie Caillat, Russell Dickerson, Matteo Bocelli, Shaggy, Mickey Guyton, Calum Scott, Lauren Spencer Smith, Meg Donnelly, Darlene Love, Drew Baldridge and Ballet dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia

Let’s take a sneak peek into the lineup of performers along with the floats:

Busta Rhymes (World of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Chocolate Factory by Nickelodeon/Paramount)

Calum Scott (Master Chocolatier Ballroom by Lindt)

Christopher Jackson (1-2-3 Sesame Street by Sesame Workshop)

Ciara (Colossal Wave of Wonder by Kalahari Resorts & Conventions)

Colbie Caillat (Palace of Sweets by Brach's)

Darlene Love (Deck the Halls by Balsam Hill)

Debbie Gibson (The Counting Sheep's Dream Generator by Serta)

Drew Baldridge (Heartwarming Holiday Countdown by the Hallmark Channel)

EJAE, Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami, the voices of HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters

Foreigner (Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things by Netflix)

Gavin DeGraw (Palace of Sweets by Brach's)

Jewel (The Land of Ice and Wonder by Holland America Line)

Kool & the Gang (Wondrous World of Wildlife by Bronx Zoo)

Lauren Spencer Smith (Fantasy Chocolate Factory by Kinder)

Lil Jon (Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party by Toys"R"Us)

Luísa Sonza (Dora's Fantastical Rainforest by Nickelodeon)

Matteo Bocelli (Pasta Knight by RAO's Homemade)

Meg Donnelly (Brick-tastic Winter Mountain by The LEGO Group)

Mickey Guyton (Heartwarming Holiday Countdown by the Hallmark Channel)

Mr. Fantasy (Jolly Polly Pirate Ship by Macy's)

Roman Mejia (Master Chocolatier Ballroom by Lindt)

Russell Dickerson (Harvest in the Valley by Green Giant)

Shaggy (Big Turkey Spectacular by Jennie-O)

Taylor Momsen

Teyana Taylor (Birds of a Feather Stream Together by Peacock)

Tiler Peck (Master Chocolatier Ballroom by Lindt)