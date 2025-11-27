Duchess of Northumberland fires off subtle swipes at Sarah and Meghan

The Duchess of Northumberland has stirred the royal pot with Sarah Ferguson and Meghan Markle squarely in her sights.

In a new interview, Jane Percy revealed she prefers to publish her books under the name Jane Northumberland ditching her title. And she didn’t hold back on why.

“Unlike other duchesses who put their names everywhere, I'm not using my title,” she told The Telegraph.

“I'd say it could be detrimental as one or two duchesses haven't really helped the cause lately,” taking a nod at Meghan and Fergie.

Jane, who insists nothing in her life was handed to her, “People think it must have been easy… but nothing comes from nothing” has long been connected to the royal circle.

She’s hosted King Charles at Alnwick Castle, and her daughter Melissa is close friends with Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry’s well known ex.

This isn’t her first foray into royal commentary, either. The duchess has previously weighed in on the Harry William rift, giving her take in a 2023 Daily Mail interview.

“To have two boys who aren't communicating, one on the other side of the world, is the saddest thing,” she said.

Then, with a knowing shrug worthy of a seasoned duchess, “Hopefully, they are communicating. I'm sure there's a lot we don't know about.”