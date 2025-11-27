Baba Vanga Predictions: Here's what you need to know about which came true

Baba Vanga, sometimes referred to as the 20th-century "Nostradamus of the Balkans" made many prophecies that have come true with an eerie resemblance to real events.

First things first, let’s first get to know who Baba Vanga was and why her past prophecies hold such eerie resemblance.

At that time in the late 90s, there truly was no shortage of believers while she was alive.

Many people, from common man to political figures like Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev, sought her advice.

Although she passed away in 1996, people still wait anxiously for her prophecies each new year. Does that seem crazy?

Before her death, Baba Vanga left predictions for every year up to 5079, when she foresaw the final end of the universe.

That said, some widely reported aspects of Baba Vanga’s lore still hold an eerie resemblance to events today.

Who was mystic Baba Vanga?

Baba Vanga was born in 1911 but lost her vision as a child after being struck in a dangerous dust storm that changed her life forever.

Her real name was Vangelia Pandeva Dimitrova. She spent her life in the city of Strumica in modern-day North Macedonia, which at that time was under the rule of the Ottoman Empire.

After few years of her birth, the area was conquered by the Bulgarian, when the Ottomans faced a crushing defeat during the first Balkan War.

At age 12, in a tragic incident of dust storm , she lost her eyesight forever.

After that incident, she claimed to have received prophecies and messages from the spirit world.

In 1925, she was enrolled in school for the blind where she learned to read Braille.

Although she never penned down her prophecies (and most were documented by people around her), her following saw a surge throughout Eastern Europe.

However, critics cast doubt over the accuracy of her prophecies, but that does not weaken the enthusiasm who believed in her.

She died in August 1996 at age 85, but way before her passing, she had already become something of a mystical figure.

Followers of Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga believe she foresaw big global events such as the 9/11 attacks, the Russian nuclear submarine catastrophe, about 44th U.S. President Barack Obama, The Kamchatka Quake, and Indira Gandhi assassination.

It’s easy to brush off Baba Vanga’s words—until you look at the record; believe it or not, many of her prophecies turn out to be eerily spot on.

The 9/11 attacks (“American breathen will fall after being attacked by steel birds”)

The Russian nuclear submarine (Kursk) disaster

44th U.S. President Barack Obama

The Kamchatka Quake

Indira Gandhi Assassination

1). 9/11 attacks

However, Baba Vanga’s most quoted prophecy relates to the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center on September 11, predicted way before it actually happened.

In her own words, reportedly she said in 1989, “The American breathen will fall after being attacked by the steel birds.

The wovles will be howling in a bush, and innocent blood will be gushing.’

According to her believers, the ‘steel birds’ pointed to the hijacked planes, while the ‘American breathen' are the Twin Towers.

Surprisingly she uses the word ‘bush.’ This may be interpreted as a reference to then-President George W. Bush, who would lead the ‘wolves’ of American military might in the retaliatory War on Terror.

2). Russian nuclear submarine (Kursk) disaster

A Russian nuclear submarine, Kursk, sank the Barents Sea, in August 2000, a catastrophic event that claimed all 118 crew members onboard.

But, the event has to do anything with Baba Vanga's prophecies?

Yes, In one of her widely circulated statements, in the 1980s, she allegedly predicted that, 'In August 1999, Kursk would be covered with water and the whole world will weep over it.'

3). 44th U.S. President Barack Obama

Many of Baba Vanga's prophecies cover politics, and she reportedly predicted that the 44th U.S. president would be a Black man.

This came to pass when Barack Obama succeeded George W. Bush as the 44th leader of the free world.

4). The Kamchatka Quake

Tatsuki in her book, titled The Future I Saw published in 1999, predicted that the sea around southern Japan would "boil" on 5th July.

While, nothing had happened on that date, many now speculate that her prediction might have pointed to the month itself rather than the specific day.

On July 30, this year, we all have seen that a strong earthquake with a 8.7 magnitude shook Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering tsunami warnings across the Pacific, including Japan, Hawaii, and Australia.

5). Indira Gandhi Assassination

The Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who served in the early 1980s, was shot by two of her Sikh bodyguards inside the official prime minister's residence in October 1984.

What later emerged was an apparent act of revenge for the military operation against the Golden Temple, the holliest site in Sikhism.

This connects to the mystic Baba Vanga's prophecy because, in 1969, she allegedly made a prediction about Gandhi, saying, 'The dress will destroy her. I see an orange-yellow dress in the smoke and fire.'

Adding to her eerie prophecy, on the unfortunate day, the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was wearing a saffron-hued saree when her bodyguards opened fire.

Whether you believe in mystics or not, Baba Vanga's past predictions can't be set aside.

While skeptics point to a thin, often second-hand paper trail, believers remain optimistic of her powers.

These success stories have become an inseparable part of her enduring lore.

Although she has gone for over a quarter of a century, the name Baba Vanga is still revered the world over.