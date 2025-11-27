Prince William has a new nickname for Robert Irwin

Prince William’s nickname for Robert Irwin adds a royal sparkle to his big win on Dancing With the Star.

Earlier in the season, he made a surprise cameo on the show via video link to wish Robert luck.

And in true dad joke adjacent fashion, he addressed him as “twinkle toes.”

“We’re missing you, Robert. Whilst your twinkle toes are going off elsewhere, I need you down here,” William teased during the episode celebrating the show’s 20th year.

During Dancing With the Stars, the future king didn’t just cheer from afar; he personally addressed both Irwin and his dance partner Witney Carson McAllister in a surprise video cameo.

“Witney, you need to get him in as much glitter as you can,” William quipped. “You guys have got a seriously good chance of winning it.”

The royal cameo left Ms. Carson visibly starstruck. “I can’t believe he just said my name,” she exclaimed, eyes wide with excitement.

It’s not just a ballroom friendship. Robert became an ambassador for William’s Earthshot Prize in 2024, passionately championing environmental causes.

At the time, he said: "The Earthshot Prize is a beacon of hope for all of us who care about the environment and about our ability to ensure a liveable future for ourselves and future generations."

He praised Irwin as a “brilliant ambassador for the Earthshot Prize” and apologised for not joining in person, proving that even royals can mix star power with genuine environmental advocacy.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have publicly congratulated 21 year old Robert Irwin and his dance partner Witney Carson McAllister after the duo waltzed away with the Dancing With the Stars trophy on Tuesday night.

Robert clinched the win exactly a decade after his sister Bindi took the mirror ball herself.

The Waleses wasted no time celebrating his big moment when the wildlife star posted, “Dreams do come true with heart emoji.”

The royal couple hopped into the comments to cheer him on, “Congratulations Robert and Witney!”