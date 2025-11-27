 
Zara Tindall's emotional side while celebrating conservation champions

Prince William rubs shoulders with John Cleese and Ronnie Wood at Tusk Awards

Iqra Khalid
November 27, 2025

Zara Tindall's emotional side while celebrating conservation champions

Zara Tindall appeared visibly moved on Wednesday as she attended the Tusk Conservation Awards celebrating individuals making a real difference for wildlife. 

The 44 year old royal cousin of Prince William looked elegant in black mini dress lined with silver buttons. 

At the awards, she arrived separately from her husband, carrying a gleaming gold clutch. 

Earlier in the evening, she had attended a cocktail event hosted by designer Rebecca Vallance before joining her husband, Mike Tindall, and Prince William at the awards.

The Prince of Wales, who has long championed the charity, honoured the frontline heroes of African conservation at the 13th annual ceremony. 

One of the highlights was the presentation of the Tusk Wildlife Ranger Award, won by Laban Mwangi, with William praising all the winners for their dedication to protecting ecosystems and endangered species.

The royal evening was sprinkled with high profile faces, as William mingled with ambassadors including John Cleese and rock icon Ronnie Wood.

