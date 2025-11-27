Meghan Markle's Thanksgiving message sparks 'salmonella' trend

Meghan Markle sends warm Thanksgiving cheers to As Ever fans

Meghan Markle is serving up more than just gratitude this Thanksgiving and she’s dishing out heartfelt family vibes.

The Duchess of Sussex took a moment to reach out to fans with a personal note via her food brand, As Ever, thanking supporters for welcoming her products into their homes throughout the year.

“From my family to yours, wishing you a very Happy Thanksgiving!” Meghan wrote.

She reflected warmly on the little ways As Ever has become part of people’s daily lives from morning toast and PB&J sandwiches to tea, candles, celebratory bubbles, and wine to toast loved ones.

“Being able to play a small role in your memories, family moments, special celebrations, and daily routines is not lost on me,” she added.

The duchess also shared a glimpse into her own family celebrations, noting the joys of hosting, turkey timing, family layers, and moments of gratitude.

“I feel very grateful. For this adventure of life, for the love, support, and for you,” she said.

Meghan closed the message with warmth and charm, signing off, “Wishing you a Thanksgiving with full hearts and full bellies.

Thank you for supporting us. It really does mean the world to me. As ever, Meghan.”

While Meghan was spreading the holiday cheer social media users were quick to serve a side of criticism.

The Duchess of Sussex, shared a short Instagram clip showing her preparing a Thanksgiving turkey, only for fans to zero in on a perceived hygiene misstep.

In the video, she can be seen rubbing a flavorful mix of seasonings onto the raw bird all while sporting her rings and bracelets.

Some viewers noted that while she washed her hands after seasoning the turkey, her jewellery remained on, sparking concerns about kitchen safety.

The post quickly earned the cheeky nickname “Salmonella Sussex” online, as users debated whether bling belongs in the kitchen.