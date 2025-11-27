Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo shares ‘disgusting' filming experience

Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo gave rare insight into filming experience with his costar Finn Wolfhard.

He called it ‘a college experience’.

Matarazzo made his latest appearance on podcast Dinner’s on Me With Jesse Tyler Ferguson to talk about the hit show.

The Broadway veteran revealed what it was like to share a home with Wolfhard while filming the Netflix hit’s fifth and final season.

Speaking with the host, Matarazzo admitted the pair’s living space quickly spiraled into chaos.

“I would look around, like, three months after we were living together and be like, 'This place is disgusting,'" Matarazzo,

The two had even turned the mess into a game.

The Honor Society alum said they ‘kind of matched each other’s energy’.

Eventually the clutter that began in the rooms and stayed there, now expanded to shared spaces.

Both would let laundry pile up and dirty dishes stacked up in the sink.

The two stayed like this without paying heed to the pressing problem.

However, they realized the issue when the home wasn’t anymore presentable to the guests.

"Both of us would be like, 'No. Do not come 10 feet to our home,'" Matarazzo said.

