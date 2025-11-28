 
Hailey Bieber's signature treat wins over Kendall, Kylie Jenner

November 28, 2025

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner can’t get enough of Hailey Bieber’s perfectly spiced cinnamon rolls.

The Jenner sisters indulge in the skin care brand owner’s irresistible swirled pastries as it became of the talk of her Thanksgiving bash.

Taking over to Instagram on Thursday, November 27, Kylie, 28, gave a sweet shout out to her longtime pal and the What's in My Kitchen star.

"Oh… my… god @haileybieber," she wrote over a close-up snapshot of a giant glazed cinnamon roll on a plate, from which a few bites had already been taken.

The mouthwatering picture was also punctuated with a loved-up emoji.

Justin Bieber’s wife reposted the Kardashians star’s message on her Instagram stories followed by updates of her own.

The model, who shares a one-year-old son Jack Blues Bieber with the Baby hitmaker, posted an image of a freshly made batch of the swirled treats topped with cream cheese frosting.

"Mommy is on cinnamon roll duty," she captioned. In the next slide she wrote, "Round II," as two baking tins could be seen in the photo, one nearly finished, while the other had just been prepared.

Hailey’s love for cinnamon rolls is no secret. Previously on TikTok and Instagram, she revealed that making cinnamon rolls is her "favourite thing" to bake and a personal Sunday morning tradition.

In a June 2023 video, she even shared a step-by-step tutorial, which included a brief cameo from her husband, 31.

Moreover, the businesswoman often experiments with different recipes, sharing her creations on social media.

She has posted about making "healthier" cinnamon rolls using Greek yogurt, maple syrup, and coconut sugar, and she’s also tried a high-protein version made with cottage cheese.

