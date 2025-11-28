Dolly Parton wishes fans ‘Happy Thanksgiving' in sweet post

 
Dolly Parton celebrated Thanksgiving with a heartfelt message to fans, and she looked happy and healthy while doing it. 

The country legend shared a sweet video on Instagram Thursday, easing concerns that had been building in recent months about her health.

Wearing a brown tweed top and her signature blonde hair styled with loose curls, the 79-year-old singer appeared upbeat and full of energy as she spoke directly to her followers. 

“Well hey! It’s Dolly here, and I want to wish all of you and your family blessings this Thanksgiving,” she said. 

“I am so thankful for all of you and for the memories that we’ve shared through the years. So Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, and just know that I will always love you.”

Fans have been keeping a close eye on Parton since she postponed her Las Vegas residency in September due to medical concerns. 

At the time, she told fans that doctors had advised her she “must have a few procedures” done. 

She joked about the situation, saying it might be her “100,000-mile check-up,” adding that it wasn’t the usual visit to her plastic surgeon. She noted that she wouldn’t be able to rehearse enough to give fans the level of show they deserved.

Worry increased when her sister Freida posted on Facebook that she was “up all night praying” for Parton, calling her strong and loved. 

Freida later reassured fans she didn’t mean to alarm anyone, explaining that Dolly had just been “a little under the weather.” 

Parton also stepped in to calm the speculation herself, posting on X and reminding everyone she “ain’t dead yet!”

She directly addressed her health in the clip, saying she knew some people assumed she was more seriously ill than she actually was. 

“Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here,” she said, adding that she appreciated everyone’s prayers and concern.

Her latest Thanksgiving message not only helped mark the holiday, but also seemed to reassure fans that she’s in good spirits and staying positive.

