Millie Bobby Brown reveals shocking name during emotional wedding highlight

Millie Bobby Brown shared new details about her wedding celebration with Jake Bongiovi and spoke warmly about the special moments from the reception.



The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in May 2024 and later hosted a larger gathering for family and friends.

During an appearance on the Dish podcast, Millie said a music icon Raye performed live at the reception, creating a memorable moment for her and her father.

The Enola Holmes star also explained that the performance made their father and daughter dance feel even more emotional.

However, Millie said the singer delivered Frank Sinatra songs which made the moment feel epic and unforgettable.

The mother of one further talked about another highlight from the night, revealing that she and Jake performed a Grease themed dance routine at the reception.

She said she planned the idea from the moment Jake proposed. According to Millie, she grew up performing dance routines at family events and wanted their wedding to include something fun that they would always remember.

The Damsel actress said they took dance lessons together and prepared a medley inspired by her favourite film Grease 2.

The routine lasted around six minutes and impressed their guests, who could instantly tell how much effort they had put into it.

Millie shared that the newlyweds recently repeated the routine at a bar when one of the songs started playing.

For the unversed, Millie’s Stranger Things co star Matthew Modine officiated the ceremony, as he later said he became emotional during the vows because he has seen Millie grow up and felt honoured to witness that new chapter of her life with Jake.