Zoe Kravitz, Harry Styles spotted in Rome together before Thanksgiving

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles enjoy Rome

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles are keeping their romance alive, and their latest outing has fans buzzing again.

The couple was spotted spending cosy time together in Rome earlier this week, marking their first public appearance in weeks.

On Wednesday, the two were photographed holding hands while strolling through the city.

The pair looked relaxed and affectionate, and at one point, Styles reached over and gently touched Kravitz’s nose. Kravitz also leaned in close and rested her head on his shoulder as they continued their walk.

Styles, 31, kept it simple with a black sweater and pants layered under a beige trench coat, topped with a black beanie and sunglasses.

Kravitz, 36, stayed by his side in a gray peacoat, navy cardigan and khakis, finishing her look with a black scarf tied around her braids.

Their Rome sighting comes after a few weeks of keeping things quiet. They were last seen together in September after leaving New York for Italy, where their PDA-filled appearance made headlines.

In October, reports suggested their relationship was progressing when Kravitz began staying at Styles’ London home while working on a new film.

A source told The Sun at the time, “They’ve had an amazing summer together and things are only getting more serious between them.”

The insider added, “Harry and Zoe have a real connection — this is love. It’s a real honeymoon period and they’re barely apart.”

The romance first sparked back in August when the pair was photographed walking arm-in-arm in Rome.

Their chemistry only continued to show in the following weeks, with sightings of them kissing during a London outing and later enjoying a PDA-filled trip in New York City in September.

With another sweet Rome moment now added to their timeline, it looks like the couple is still going strong ahead of the holiday season.