 
Geo News

Zoe Kravitz, Harry Styles spotted in Rome together before Thanksgiving

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles had romantic energy while strolling through Rome

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 28, 2025

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles enjoy Rome
Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles enjoy Rome 

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles are keeping their romance alive, and their latest outing has fans buzzing again. 

The couple was spotted spending cosy time together in Rome earlier this week, marking their first public appearance in weeks.

On Wednesday, the two were photographed holding hands while strolling through the city. 

The pair looked relaxed and affectionate, and at one point, Styles reached over and gently touched Kravitz’s nose. Kravitz also leaned in close and rested her head on his shoulder as they continued their walk.

Styles, 31, kept it simple with a black sweater and pants layered under a beige trench coat, topped with a black beanie and sunglasses. 

Kravitz, 36, stayed by his side in a gray peacoat, navy cardigan and khakis, finishing her look with a black scarf tied around her braids.

Their Rome sighting comes after a few weeks of keeping things quiet. They were last seen together in September after leaving New York for Italy, where their PDA-filled appearance made headlines.

In October, reports suggested their relationship was progressing when Kravitz began staying at Styles’ London home while working on a new film. 

A source told The Sun at the time, “They’ve had an amazing summer together and things are only getting more serious between them.” 

The insider added, “Harry and Zoe have a real connection — this is love. It’s a real honeymoon period and they’re barely apart.”

The romance first sparked back in August when the pair was photographed walking arm-in-arm in Rome. 

Their chemistry only continued to show in the following weeks, with sightings of them kissing during a London outing and later enjoying a PDA-filled trip in New York City in September.

With another sweet Rome moment now added to their timeline, it looks like the couple is still going strong ahead of the holiday season.

More From Entertainment

Kim Kardashian's ex Ray J taken into custody over Thanksgiving incident
Kim Kardashian's ex Ray J taken into custody over Thanksgiving incident
Benedict Cumberbatch reveals plans for 2026
Benedict Cumberbatch reveals plans for 2026
Sharon and Kelly Osbourne attend first event after Ozzy Osbourne's death video
Sharon and Kelly Osbourne attend first event after Ozzy Osbourne's death
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds share sweet selfie from latest outing video
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds share sweet selfie from latest outing
‘Sesame Street' Danny Seagren dies at 81
‘Sesame Street' Danny Seagren dies at 81
Millie Bobby Brown reveals shocking name during emotional wedding highlight
Millie Bobby Brown reveals shocking name during emotional wedding highlight
Celine Dion says she's 'so thankful' for her family amid SPS battle
Celine Dion says she's 'so thankful' for her family amid SPS battle
David Beckham balances sport and service on visit to Indian school
David Beckham balances sport and service on visit to Indian school
Witney Carson talks comeback season after winning another Mirrorball
Witney Carson talks comeback season after winning another Mirrorball