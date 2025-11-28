Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds share sweet selfie from latest outing

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are making the most of their time together ahead of the holiday rush.

The actress shared a cosy date-night selfie with her husband on Wednesday, Nov. 26, giving fans a small glimpse into their evening out in New York City.

The couple smiled in the photo posted on Lively’s Instagram Stories, and she joked, “Puttin’ my night out hair to good use,” adding a reference to the iconic Empire Hotel from Gossip Girl.

The pair, who first met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010 and married in September 2012, are parents to four children, James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and son Olin, 2.

Source: Instagram

Their night out comes at a tense moment for Lively, who remains in the middle of a high-profile legal battle with her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

The dispute began in December 2024 after Lively filed a complaint accusing Baldoni of sexually harassing her while filming the feature based on Colleen Hoover’s novel.

She also alleged that he attempted to damage her public reputation as part of what she claimed was a coordinated smear effort, citing details from a New York Times report, 'We Can Bury Anyone': Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine.

Baldoni denied the accusations and responded with a separate lawsuit seeking $400 million in damages against Lively, Reynolds and their PR team.

His countersuit was formally dismissed on Oct. 31 after Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios failed to file an amended complaint by the deadline.

Meanwhile, Lively’s claims remain active, with the trial scheduled for March 2026.

For now, the latest moment from her Instagram highlights a brief pause from the legal headlines, showing Lively and Reynolds enjoying a quiet outing together in the city they call home.